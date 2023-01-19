It is with a very heavy heart that I announce the passing of my beautiful daughter Misty LeeAnn Williams.
Misty passed on Nov. 4, 2022. Misty is loved by so many. Our lives will never be the same. She was and will always be a beautiful, kind, and amazing person. Misty was a friend to everyone she met, and she tried to help everyone she could. I am so grateful to have had her in my life and only wish I had more time with her.
Misty had six beautiful children, Natalia, Harley, Brighton, Terry, Ty and Arthur. I know she loved them with all her heart and wanted the very best for them. She will be greatly missed by all who truly knew her.
A celebration of life will be scheduled in the spring in Salem. The date and announcement will be published at a later date.
God bless you baby girl!
