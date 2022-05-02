Myron Alan Johnson, age 79, passed peacefully on April 21, 2022 in the presence of his loving family. He will be remembered and appreciated for his keen sense of humor, kind heart and love of family.
Myron was born Sept. 29, 1942 in Elbow Lake, Minn. and moved to Sherwood, Ore. in 1962 to be near his brother Jack. While in Sherwood he started a family and established his own construction company. He was a charter member of the Sherwood Elks.
In 1985, he moved to Lincoln City for the cooler weather and beautiful beaches. He was recognized in the community as having a soft heart and providing affordable housing to local residents. Myron was well-known and adored at the Chinook Winds Casino where he loved to tell stories about the casino cruises and having dinner with Charlie Pride. In his spare time, Myron enjoyed going to flea markets and auctions in search of “treasures.”
He is survived by his wife Barbara Johnson, daughters Shawn Johnson, Robin Berry and Ann Dahl; stepsons Fred Wiedemann, Jim Wiedemann and Todd Bowman; grandson Dylan Berry; granddaughter Lauren Berry; step-grandchildren Haley Wiedemann, Jacob Wiedemann, Sam Wiedemann, Grace Bowman, Ella Bowman and Sophia Bowman; and brothers Jack Johnson and Verner Johnson.
Myron was preceded in death by stepsons Jeff Duncan and Gregory Duncan, brother Virgil Johnson and sister Betty Olsen.
The family will be holding a private service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Lincoln City Samaritan Health Services Hospice.
