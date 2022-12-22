Nancy Ann Vickstrom, of Otis, Oregon, passed away on Sept. 9, 2022 at age 74.
Nancy was born on Aug. 9, 1948, in Lebanon, Oregon, to Wayne and Roberta Bryant. She was raised in Lebanon, and later moved to Taft and graduated from Taft High School in 1966.
In her early adult years, she worked at the Pixie Kitchen, and then at the Sprouse Reitz store. In later years, she loved to research antiques and collectibles, and she opened a booth at the Little Antique Mall in Lincoln City.
Nancy had been a member of Ocean Lake Christian Church in Lincoln City for many years, taking an active role in Bible study, and providing flower arrangements from her garden for church services. In recent years, Nancy was actively involved at Alvadore Christian Church in Junction City. Along with her sister and friends at the church, she used her time and talent to assist with the projects of the Piece-Makers’ Quilting Group. The group makes it their mission to provide comfort quilts to those who have cancer.
She excelled at sewing and various craft projects, spending countless hours creating gifts for others. Other interests included cooking, baking, and gardening. She used her garden strawberries and raspberries to make delicious jam. Of the flowers in her garden, she especially enjoyed the dahlias.
Nancy was an avid reader. She also enjoyed watching movies, her favorites ranged from old classics to new Hallmark movies.
She truly loved her Boston Terriers, who were her constant companions.
Nancy was preceded in death by her father Wayne Bryant; brother Charles Bryant; and her sister Jane Rickard.
She is survived by her mother Roberta White; sisters, Judy Van Damme, and Sherry Rutledge and her husband Dale; sons, Troy Vickstrom, Travis Vickstrom, and Tyson Vickstrom and his wife Jessica; grandchildren, Travis J. Vickstrom, Cassidy Vickstrom, Kai Vickstrom, Jordan and Jonathan Jennings, Angellica Shasteen, and Victor Judd; and her great-grandchildren, Carter and Bentley.
Donations in her name can be made to: Alvadore Christian Church, 27373 8th Street, Junction City, OR 97448 for the Piece-Makers’ Quilting Group mission. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date at the church. A private family memorial will also be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.