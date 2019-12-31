Nellie Margaret Baker, born March 9, 1922 in Portland, Oregon, died December 19, 2019 in Redmond.
A life-long Oregonian, she and her husband Al Imel lived in Waldport from 1952 to 1974. Nellie became a member of the Order of the Eastern Star while in Waldport and remained so for 67 years.
She was preceded in death by: her first husband Al Imel, who had been in the 82nd Airborne during WWII; her second husband Gilbert (Gib) Baker a Korean War era veteran and member of the Siletz Tribe; her parents Samuel Rolley Clinton and Etta Euphemia (Vollum) Clinton; and all of her siblings Thelma (Clinton) Tate, May (Clinton) Hallowell, Ralph Clinton and Evelyn Clinton.
She is survived by many loving family members and friends.
Services will be held at Redmond Memorial Chapel located at 717 SW 6th Street Redmond, Ore. on Friday, January 3 at 11 a.m.
A small graveside service will also take place Monday, January 6 at noon, at the Confederated Tribes-Grand Ronde Cemetery located at 9201 Grand Ronde Road, Grand Ronde, Oregon 97347 about 2/3 mile North of Highway 18 on the left (West) side of the road.
