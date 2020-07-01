(Norbert) Daniel Boyer, age 77, passed away on June 14, 2020 in Lincoln City, OR. He was surrounded by loved ones at the time of his passing.
Dan was born on May 2, 1943 to Clyde and Minnie Boyer in Portland, OR. He was the second of seven children. He attended Holy Rosary grade school, and graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1961.
He went on to study at the University of Portland, and finished with a degree in Business in 1965. His education served him well in a career related to sales in a variety of arenas, including retail sales and management at Sears Roebuck, Insurance sales, stock brokering at Dean Witter, and sales of his talents in home renovation and improvement.
Dan was a force of nature.
He loved and celebrated family, friends, and life; he was an Irishman at heart. While studying at the University of Portland he met and married his first wife, Marietta Rigert, in 1963; they had 10 children together.
In 1985, he remarried and had a child with his second wife, Mary Palmen, completing his Irish clann of 11 children.
Of all the gifts for which he was known, Dan will be remembered best for his love of music. He sang with his guitar wherever two or more were gathered: in backyards, around campfires, and at family and neighborhood socials. He was especially known for the ballads he crooned at pubs annually with his brother Pat in celebration of their heritage on St. Patrick’s Day.
Always drawn to the water, Dan spent the last 18 years of his life in the Taft district of Lincoln City, with the loving support of his wife Mary.
He is predeceased by his parents, Clyde and Minnie, and his brother, John.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; his ex-wife, Marietta; his siblings Clyde, Patrick, James, Judi, and Mollie; his children Dan, Chris, Brian, Shannon, Alisa, Eric, Reno, Gloria, Helena, Isaiah, and Ashley; and his 18 grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to End Alzheimer’s research.
