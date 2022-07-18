Pamelia Jean (Jones) Baley was born in Salem, Ore. on May 14, 1956, to Don and Paula Jones. Pam left us unexpectedly on July 7, 2022, with her daughter (Erica Baley) and son (Jason Baley) by her side.
Pam met the love of her life, Ted Baley, at South Salem High School and they married on Aug. 16, 1974.
Pam and Ted moved from Salem to Lincoln City in 1980 and they never looked back. They loved living at the Oregon coast. Pam worked at Salishan Lodge for 33 years before “retiring” in November 2018. Pam loved going to Chinook Winds to try her luck at the slot machines; spending time with her family - especially her grand and great grandchildren; playing dice and rummy; and she really enjoyed watching cooking shows and reruns of Blue Bloods! Pam had an infectious laugh that traveled throughout the house! She was a great cook, and we will all miss her infamous “shrimp dip”.
She is survived by her two children Erica (Baley) Adams (Antwan Adams), Jason Baley; her grandchildren Isabella Rosillo, Madelene Baley, Ethan Baley, Brehenna Baley and Kasia Adams; great-granddaughter Laya Rose and one more little one on the way; her mother (Paula Jones); three sisters: Paulette Tepper, Patti Procter, Priscilla Young; and brother Don Jones; as well as nieces and nephews and too many other family members to mention.
Pam is preceded in death by her father Don Jones and her husband Ted Baley.
A celebration of life will be planned for the near future. We will post information on Facebook for those interested in attending.
