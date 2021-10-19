Our beautiful mother, Pat, has passed away. She loved the ocean, fishing, cooking, entertaining and Harleys. In her early years, mom worked in the restaurant industry and opened two restaurants. Later in life she went to work for DMV in the Highway Patrol Division. After retiring she moved to Oregon for the first time to live by the sea. As a single mother, she raised 4 children on her own. She taught us to be self sufficient, have a strong work ethic and to help those less fortunate. She moved to Alaska twice to live with her sons. She and her oldest son, Michael, opened a restaurant together. Mom loved the beauty and wildness of Alaska and seeing moose in her yard. She moved to Virginia to live with her daughter Sabrena and son-in-law Bruce and help with after school care for her grand daughters, taking them to the beach and fishing. She returned to Oregon and her youngest son, Tony, joined her and she helped him start his business, Tony’s Top Shop, in Lincoln City. She was able to help raise two more grandchildren. Mom returned to California 13 years ago and bought a house with her daughter Cindy. They enjoyed antiquing and decorating their home. She planted tomatoes, peppers and an apricot tree. She liked canning them and gave them as gifts to friends. Mom was the heart of our family. She had an adventurous spirit and a zest for life. She shared in our successes and our sorrows. Mom was preceded in death by her son, Michael Posehn and two grandsons. She is survived by her daughters Cynthia Latino, Sabrena (Agostini) Donohoe, son-in-law Bruce and her son Tony Latino along with 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Her spirit will live on in all of us. A gathering for family and friends will be held on October 17th from 1:00 to 4:00pm at 901 Oak Ridge Dr, Roseville, CA.
Lombards funeral home in Sacramento, CA
