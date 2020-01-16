Patricia ‘Patti’ Tull died November 6, 2019 in her home in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
She was born on May 15, 1962. She is survived by her children Jestin Peterson of Ft. Collins, Colorado, Tara Tull-Grah of Albany, Ore., Taylee Tull of Denver, Colorado, Tawny Tull of Albany, Ore., Kodi Perez of Independence, Ore., and Kelsey Tull of Salem, Ore. She is also survived by many grand children.
She is proceeded in death by her husband, David Tull of Pacific City Ore.
No funeral arrangements have been made at this time.
