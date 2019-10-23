June 22, 1951 - October 11, 2019
Patricia June Morgan Smith passed away at her home on Devils Lake on October 11. Her two sons were with her.
She was born in Salem, Oregon on June 22, 1951, and was raised on Devils Lake with her four siblings, the children of Kenny and Lucille Morgan.
She spent her childhood water skiing, a life-long passion.
She lived in Hawaii after high school, then Portland, where she owned a clothing store in the northwest, filled with her own creations. In the mid 1970s, she returned to Lincoln City to open Closed Mondays, a fine-dining restaurant on the Nelscott strip that received glowing reviews from The Oregonian food critic.
She married Michael Smith. They had two sons, Mason and Matthew, who spent their early years in Central Oregon. She and the sons returned to the coast and her beloved lake in 1985.
Patti became a successful real estate broker until she retired in 2017. She enjoyed traveling, visiting Mexico, Greece, Portugal and American Samoa. She also enjoyed gardening, skiing and spending time with friends and family. She was an accomplished seamstress who delighted in designing treasures for those she loved.
She is survived by her sons, Mason and Matt; two granddaughters, Bailee and Sienna; sisters Carol and Bonnie and brother Kenny and many nieces and nephews.
There is no service planned at this time.
