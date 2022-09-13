Patricia “Patsy” Mason Williamson McLean

Patsy was born in Portland June 28th, 1941. She was raised on a farm on Cooper Mt., in Beaverton, Oregon and attended all 8 years at Cooper Mt. grade school, beginning when it had 2 classrooms and an outdoor privy. She spent her freshman year at Beaverton High and after the family moved to Portland, she spent 3 years at Grant High, graduating in 1959. She attended Portland State University, where she met and eventually married Lloyd Williamson of Hillsboro, OR. They married at Augustana Lutheran Church, October 9th, 1964. They had 2 children. When living in Aloha, Patsy joined the Reedville Presbyterian Church and became an elder. Later, after moving to Hillsboro, Patsy joined St. Matthew’s Catholic Church and served on the Fall Festival Financial Committee for several years. Patsy has traveled throughout the Northwest, Canada, Australia, Mexico and Palma de Majorca, Spain. She retired from U.S. Bank after 35 years and just a month after her husband died November 1997, while he was duck hunting in Roy, Oregon. After that, she worked for Washington County Hospice and in 2000 went to work for Hillsboro Hematology and Oncology, retiring in 2007 and marrying her best friend’s brother, also widowed, Gordon “Mick” McLean of Spokane, WA. Patsy continued to be a member of Alpha Upsilon Chapter of ESA in Hillsboro, serving terms as Vice President, President and most recently, Publicity Chair, even though living in Lincoln City. She served on the Driftwood Library Friends Board and on the N. Lincoln County Historical Museum Board (6 years).
Her Favorites in life were any gathering of family and friends, her sorority, laughter, music, cruising (went on 6) and all her dogs, pugs of the past and chihuahuas of the present.
Patsy and her husband, Mick, move to Lincoln City in 2009. She was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church and friend of Chapel by the Sea Presbyterian Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert M. and Mabel Berkey Mason and her brother, Philip M. Mason. Her survivors are her husband, Gordon “Mick” McLean, her son, Tyler Williamson (his wife Mary) and daughter, Holley Pickens (her husband Will), grandchildren, Damien “DJ” Rumler, Mason Oberman of Portland, Cheyenne Williamson, of Mead, WA. Great grandchildren, Kiernan Myers, and Charlotte Oberman. Her stepchildren are Scott (his wife Lisa) and John (his wife Alyson) McLean. Her step-grandchildren are Katherine “Katy” McLean of Gig Harbor, WA, Mackenzie “Maca” and John of Puerto Montt, Chile, and Liam, Ande and Charles “Charlie” McLean of Spokane, WA
A celebration of Life was held at Chapel by the Sea Presbyterian Church in Lincoln City August 27th
In Lieu of flowers, you may wish to honor Patsy with donations to Young Life of Lincoln City C/O Chapel by the Sea Presbyterian Church P.O Box 25, Lincoln City, OR 97367 or St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Tennessee.
A funeral Mass was held at 2 p.m., Saturday, September 10th 2022, at St. Matthews in Hillsboro, OR.
