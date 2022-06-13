On April 4, 2022, Phyllis Jean Palmer passed on to her Heavenly Father, surrounded by her family.
Phyllis was born in Medford, Ore. to Eva and William “Ed” Irwin. She was raised in Butte Falls, Oregon where she met her eternal partner, Jerry Palmer. Phyllis lived in Oregon all of her life, including Medford, The Dalles and Lincoln City.
Phyllis is best known for her love of family and friends and her giving spirit. Phyllis had an infectious laugh and a wonderful way of seeing God’s beauty in everything around her and in every challenge life gave her. She thrived in her chosen role as a wife and mother, but also had success in her careers, including working as the Executive Administrative Assistant to the Fire Chief for the Depoe Bay Fire Department for 12 years, retiring in 2016.
Phyllis is survived by her husband of 47 years Jerry, children Trevor, Amanda, Jessica, Britainy, and Ashley; siblings Gene, Bill, Jim and Michaela; 20 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, we encourage donations of blood and platelets to your local blood bank.
A Celebration of Life; “For the love of Phyllis”, will be held at 1 p.m. on July 16, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 3565 NE West Devils Lake Rd, Lincoln City, OR. It will be held outdoors, weather permitting. Please visit this Facebook link for details: https://fb.me/e/3dUgF1H0Y
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.