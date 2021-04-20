Phyllis Lorraine Amacher died on April 1, 2021, in Portland, Oregon, from the effects of old age. She was just 10 days short of her 98th birthday. She was born on April 11, 1923, in Portland, Oregon, to Fred and Irene Amacher.
In her early years, her family lived in Miles City, Montana, but she spent most of her youth in Hillsboro, Oregon. She graduated Hillsboro High School in 1940. She began her college career at Linfield College (now University) and continued on to the University of Oregon. She earned a master’s degree from the University of Oregon and did further graduate work at the University of Minnesota.
After college, she remained in the Minneapolis area and worked in administration with special education her entire career. She was highly regarded for her innovations in the area of special education. Many families moved into her school district in order to receive the care that was offered under her leadership. Phyllis was coordinator of special education from 1960 until she retired from Independent School District 281 of Minneapolis, Minnesota, in 1981.
In retirement, Phyllis moved to Coronado Shores in Gleneden Beach, Oregon, and remained there until 2017. During her time on the coast, Phyllis was a member of the Congregational Church of Lincoln City and was on the board of the Driftwood Public Library. Phyllis and anyone who visited her enjoyed her beachfront view of the Pacific Ocean.
In graduate school, Phyllis met Mary Lou Boice and the two remained housemates in Minnesota and then in Gleneden Beach for almost 70 years until Mary Lou passed away in 2017. The two of them spent their summer vacations travelling to every corner of the world.
In December 2017 Phyllis moved into a loving, caring Adult Foster Home in Portland, Oregon, alongside her sister. The family wants to thank Lily Bobu and Daniel Mester for their wonderful care for Phyllis for over 3 years.
Phyllis is survived by her sister, Allene Morgan of Portland, Oregon, nephews and nieces Garry Morgan (Connie) of Spokane, Washington, Steve Morgan (Debbie) and Sue Thiesen (Mark) of Portland, Oregon and Carol Nel (Willem) of Macia, Mozambique. She was preceded in death by her parents and longtime friend Mary Lou Boice.
Private burial services have been held.
