Born June 26, 1930, R. Carl Reynolds passed from a stroke on November 6, 2020.
Carl found his lifelong friend in Deirdre Chase who he married on August 29, 1954. They enjoyed each other’s company for over 66 years and they never stopped holding hands.
Carl was a peacemaker; working to make our world a better place. As a pastor at American Baptist churches in OR, WA and ID. As a 40+ year member of Kiwanis. In his writing and participation in community action as a volunteer.
He lived a life of integrity and service.
Always viewed by others as a man of calm good humor. Dad was an amazing family man, willing to play on the floor, and every family gathering included board and card games. His sense of humor included word play and silly tricks. The family camped, hiked and backpacked continually as the kids grew up. Carl and Deirdre continued to camp and hike with a love of the great Northwest and the beauty of nature.
Carl and Deirdre loved the Oregon Coast. In 1993 they moved to Lincoln City when Carl was chosen to serve as the half time pastor at First Baptist Church. They became active members of the community. Currently they are members of Congregational Church of Lincoln City.
Carl is survived by his wife Deirdre and their four children, Mark (Kathy) Reynolds of Peachtree City GA, Diane Rheos, Portland OR, Sharon Matti, Salem OR, Trena (Keith) Reynolds of Homosassa FL. A brother, Gayle (Mary Lou) Reynolds of Chico CA and Sister, Edith (Duffy) Reynolds of McMinnville OR.
A loving family of Grandchildren 11, Great-Grandchildren 17 and Great-Great-Grandchildren 3
Carl graduated from Linfield College in 1956 with a BA Sociology. He received a Masters of Divinity in 1959 from Colgate Rochester Divinity School. In 1968 he received a Pastoral Counseling Certificate from The Menninger Clinic, Topeka KN.
As an ordained American Baptist Pastor Carl served the following Churches: Bremerton WA, Kent WA, Topeka KN, Eugene OR, Cottage Grove OR, Clearfield UT, Oregon City OR, Idaho Falls, ID, Lincoln City OR
Memorial gifts can be made to:
Mail memorial gifts to the Congregational Church of Lincoln City, 2435 NW Oar St, Lincoln City OR 37367. Please note that it is in memory of Carl Reynolds, for Peace Village Global.
Contact Congregational Church of Lincoln City for pending Zoom Memorial Service.
