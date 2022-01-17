Ralph Richard Elliott was born Jan. 14, 1944 in Three Rivers, Mich. to A.O. and Berenice (Burchard) Elliott.
He attended Michigan State University in E. Lansing, Mich. and Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, where he met Leeann, his wife of 38 years. They were married on Aug. 7, 1971.
In 1974 Ralph moved with Leeann to Lincoln City. The wild natural beauty of Oregon led him to a near-50-year pursuit and career as an art photographer. From the early 1990s, he owned the Frame Cellar and Gallery in Lincoln City, where he continued his photographic work as an active and inspiring member of the coastal art community. He was a member of Pacific Artists Alliance, The Pacific Artist Cooperative Gallery, The Casbah Group, and Central Oregon Coast Artists. Ralph exhibited his work and won awards in galleries throughout Oregon.
In his spare time, Ralph enjoyed and was formidably skilled at the chess board, the pool table, and at playing darts. He rarely passed up an opportunity to invite, discuss, and teach strategy or skills to his opponents as he played. He most enjoyed a close match, whatever the game, and whoever “won.”
Ralph was also a music aficionado and movie buff with a large and diverse collection of both, that he was eager to enjoy with others. His laugh was so infectious that the Bijou Movie Theater in Lincoln City used to give him free tickets to be part of the audience for comedies. Ralph was a lifelong reader and learner who loved science and philosophy, as well as science fiction novels. He loved photo trips and camping—solo and with his family—canoeing, fishing, and traveling back roads and lesser-known trails with an eye to capturing the uncommon beauty and stories he found through his photographic lens.
Ralph’s greatest delights were family, friends, and the amazing beauty of the world. He inspired others by engaging all with his philosophy of respect and kindness. He had the courage to embrace and savor challenges and new experiences, and to appreciate all his life experiences.
Ralph was generous and compassionate, with a knack for including all and offering acceptance without condition, a loving trait he shared with his late wife, Leeann. His children and grandchildren remember him full of love, laughter, stubborn grit, and always willing to be with them. They are grateful that he surrounded them with joy in learning, reading, art, language, song, and exceptional images of the beauty of life.
Ralph passed away on Jan. 2, 2022, in Albany, Ore. surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Leeann; his parents; and sister, Jacqueline Metheany.
He is survived by daughters Theresa Kidd and husband, Sean, Katherine Elliott, Janet “Jane” Elliott and husband, Jason, and Aimee Kohlmeyer and husband, Cody; grandchildren, Anna, Nathan, Michael, Amelia, Elaina, Keola and Ian; siblings, Sharon Carothers, Jerri (John) Otto, Kristen (Shirley) Elliott- Lange; and by many loving nieces, nephews and extended and adopted family members.
Ralph was beloved and will be remembered, cherished, and missed by his family, his friends, and community.
A memorial will be held at the Lincoln City Cultural Center on Jan. 22, where Ralph’s photographs will be displayed to all visitors from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The Cultural Center asks that all attending the service, from 2-4 p.m. provide proof of vaccination.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his name to environmental, humanitarian, or medical research organization of your choice. Or to the Cultural Center or Evergreen Hospice.
