Ray Drayton, a life long resident of Lincoln City, passed away September 25, 2021 in Lincoln City, OR at the age of 84.
Ray was born in Portland, OR January 25, 1937 to Ray and Sarah Drayton of Rose Lodge, OR.
He grew up in Rose Lodge on the farm and attended the Rose Lodge School and graduated from Taft High School in 1955.
Ray was a workaholic. He drove log truck for a while then dump truck and lowboy for Oceanlake Sand and Gravel.
He started Ray Drayton Excavating and Trucking in the late 60’s and never looked back, doing it his way. In 1981 he bought T&L Septic Tank Service and T&L Chemical Toilet Rental. This became his primary business and he was still running them daily at the time of his death.
Ray was a fighter. His concern for the “Little Guy” was his motivation. He fought for what he felt was right, no matter the cost.
Ray enjoyed going to the farm daily with his life long friend, John Zeller, and feeding the cows and being home at the farm. He was a member of the Elks Lodge 1886 then transferred to the Tillamook Elks. He was a past member of Devils Lake Fire Department in the 60’s.
Ray is survived by is brother, Jim Drayton; his son and daughter in law, Dan & Jennifer Drayton, son and daughter in law, Don Drayton & Tracie Cherney; grandchildren Sara Drayton, Daniel Drayton, Braden Drayton Dunwoodie, Ellisen Drayton, Marcus Cherney and Zane Drayton; and 5 great grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his parents, sister Karen Portune, his long time partner Vikki Barttles, and daughter Nancy Drayton-Baker.
A celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2022
Celebration of life in the spring of 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.