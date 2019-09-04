Raymond Leigh Wilder passed away on August 21. Ray died quietly at home, surrounded by friends and family.
He was born August 19, 1927 in Tacoma, Wash. to Raymond Dabney and Edna Mabel Wilder. The family spent one year in Tacoma, two years in Longview, Wash., 13 years in Kellogg, Idaho and moved to Portland when he was 16. A stint in the Navy followed by college and employment took him to California, the East Coast, back to California and to retirement on the central Oregon Coast in Seal Rock and Coronado Shores.
He married Alois DenBeste in 1957 and they had two children, Leslie Ann and Michael Jon Wilder. He married Marion Coes in 1972. Both Alois and Marion preceded him in death. He then married Janice Epps James in 2000.
Graduation from Grant High School in Portland and three years in the Pacific as a Navy destroyer fire controlman was followed by a Bachelors of Science in mathematics at Oregon State University in 1952. A combination of post-graduate work at the University of Washington, UCLA, the University of Oregon, the University of Delaware and USC culminated in a Masters of Science in quantitative business analysis.
Major employment involved consulting in management and applied statistics with the University of Washington Public Opinion Laboratory, Northwest Natural Gas, E.I DuPont de Nemours and McDonnell Douglas Corporation (now Boeing). He formed Wilder Assoc. in 1974 as a statistical and engineering consulting firm with clients including McDonnell Douglas, USC and Lundberg Assoc. until retirement in 1982.
He lettered in track and basketball at Kellogg High School and managed track at Oregon State. He was a member of DeMolay, Hi-Y in high school and Interfraternity Council, Phi Kappa Phi, Pi Mu Epsilon and president of Chi Phi and the Student Athletic Managers Assoc. at Oregon State. He belonged to the American Statistical Assoc. and served on Waldport Schools advisory committee, Seal Rock RFPD board, Beaver Creek Advisory Committee for the Oregon Land Conservation Development Commission, Newport YMCA Endowment committee, Endowment committee for the Oregon Coast Commission for the Arts. He was listed in ‘Who’s Who in the West’ and his publication ‘Rating for Reliability Allocation’ is in the Library of Congress. This qualitative technique was used for management decisions, paints, textile and packaging development, vendor and personnel development, athletic ratings and quality level selection.
Mr. Wilder did not wish to have a memorial service and suggested contributions to your favorite charity or research program. He thought a memorial party “after the dust has settled would be a fine idea.”
