Richard was born and raised in Sedro-Woolley, Wash. to parents Norma Kosbab-Moss and Ted Kosbab. In 1975, Richard moved to Lincoln County, Ore., where he found his forever home in Otis.
The majority of Richard’s career was spent as a sawmill crane operator. He later shifted into a role as a handy man, which appealed to his insatiable interest in the mechanics of everything. Richard is remembered fondly for his passions as a fisherman, bow hunter, and tartar sauce connoisseur. He will be deeply missed as a friend, husband, and father. A legendary storyteller with a dastardly sense of humor, Richard could find an audience in any room. He had an ardent love for music and movies, which he frequently offered narrations for from start to finish.
Richard is survived by his wife Debra Bernstein, son Jesse Kosbab, daughters Kylee Wand and Chelsea Kosbab, five grandchildren, mother Norma Kosbab-Moss, as well as his sisters Susan Farmer and Delyn Kosbab.
We invite you to join us for Richard’s Celebration of Life from 2-7 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, at Wapiti Park for a potluck BBQ and live music.
