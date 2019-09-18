Former Lincoln City resident, Richard ‘Dick’ Charles Foster, 82, of Albany, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. At his request, no formal services will be held.
Trending This Week
Articles
- Snoop Dogg slated for two shows at Chinook Winds
- Update: Property loss valued at $300,000 following church fire
- Lincoln County Sheriff's Office search for missing man near Otis
- Police Blotter: Bucket thief caught on camera
- John P. Sullivan
- Lincoln County Felon Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Dealing Drugs and Illegally Possessing a Firearm
- Skeletal remains found in Tillamook
- Wheel of Fortune on the hunt for local contestants at Chinook Winds
- Authorities locate body of missing person near Rose Lodge, investigation continues
- LCSD announces new non-traditional school opening
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.