Richard Edward Danielson

Richard Danielson, 72, of Lincoln City, Oregon, passed away peacefully with his family on Sept. 11, 2023 from a long battle with emphysema.
Richard was born on July 4, 1951 to LeRoy Danielson and Francis Frasier in Eugene, Oregon.
He is survived by his sister Carole Binford; son and daughter, Brian Danielson and Annie Sayan, his partner Mary Phillis; two grandchildren, Mia and Juliet; and his loyal dog Paco.
Richard will be lovingly remembered by his family and friends as an adventurous man, with an exceptional smile, that had a passion for travel and exploring the ocean. His first travels began in his teens, where he eventually attended college classes in Guam. He spent several years living in Mexico with his partner Mary, where he enjoyed his days fishing, boating and
snorkeling. Richard enjoyed exploring the open road on his motorcycle, playing with his dog, camping with his family, and being outdoors.
Richard Danielson had a long successful career in Lincoln City, Oregon where he was a licensed contractor. He owned and operated Beach Home Building and Repair. Richard was a hardworking man, who always provided for his family. He will be greatly missed by his family.
No services are planned at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.