Richard Warren Hayes, a proud native of Portland, Oregon, was born on Oct. 8, 1941. He served his country in the Air Force and retired as a police lieutenant at the Port of Portland. On June 9, 2023, Richard passed away on the Oregon Coast. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
“A limb has fallen from our family tree,
That says grieve not for me,
Remember the best times,
the laughter and the song
And most of all the good life.
I lived while I was strong.”
