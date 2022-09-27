Rico Enrique Rojo was born on July 31, 1979 in Napa, California to Henry and Patricia Rojo. He passed away in his home in the early morning of Sept. 7, 2022. He spent many years growing up in California until finally moving to Oregon, where he would spend the rest of his life and eventually form a family of his own with his wife, Nicole.
Rico worked the last 15 years as a landscaper for Goldy’s Landscaping and Irrigation in Lincoln City, Oregon. He would spend his free time with his wife and children, watching football, doing outdoor activities, and collecting and selling sports cards. Those who knew Rico remember him most for being hard-working, loyal, funny, and dependable.
Rico is survived by his wife Nicole; children, Anthony, Kimberly, Edward, and Benjamin; mother Trisha; siblings, Dennise, Paul, Eddie, Crystal, Carlos, and Victor; and several others.
He was preceded in death by sister Jeanine; and father, Henry, who passed away just two months prior.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Oct. 16, 2022 at Wapati Park in Lincoln City, Oregon. Memorial donations can be made at the service or at https://www.gofundme.com/f/rico-rojo-family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.