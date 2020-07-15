Robert (Bob) Allen McKevitt Sr. passed away June 16, 2020.
Bob was 94 years old passing away at North Lincoln Hospital after experiencing a fall.
Bob lived in his beloved Lake House on Devils Lake in Lincoln City until his passing just as he always desired.
Bob was born in Pocatello, Idaho January 27, 1926 at 3:00 a.m., the second son of William Allison McKevitt and Lena Regina Thacker. Bobs brother was William (Bill) James McKevitt whom passed in 2006.
Bob married his high school sweetheart Lillian (Tiny) Yvonne Jonsrud in Eugene where they both graduated from high school. Bob enlisted in the Army Air Corps during WWII and became a radio technician.
When the war ended he returned to Eugene reuniting with Tiny and they moved to what was then Oceanlake on the Oregon Coast to partner with his older brother Bill to manage the 6 movie theaters located in Oceanlake, Taft, Newport, Toledo, South Beach and Waldport.
Their father William Allison passed away when they were just teenagers. While they were serving the country their mother Lena adeptly operated the theaters. Eventually the brothers separated the theaters between them. Bob took possession of the “Lakeside” in Oceanlake and the “Lincoln Theater” in Taft as well as the South Beach Drive-In Theater.
When television became available and in wide use the theater business began to declined, the true entrepreneur Bob was he turned the Taft Theater into “Linco” supply warehousing and serviced the hotel/motel and restaurant business up and down the Oregon Coast with cleaning supplies, paper goods and any other commodities they might use wholesale by the case.
While managing all these businesses Bob also managed to play golf. An avid golfer all his life he enjoy traveling throughout Oregon to play in tournaments bringing many trophies home as well as several “Hole in One” golf balls he saved.
He played actively until he was approximately 84 years old and even then he didn’t outright quit playing, he would meet his friends at Tee time and play maybe 8 holes, then 5 and then 3 holes before he finally put his clubs away.
Even though he wasn’t going around the course with his friends he always met them on the 19th hole to hear their stories of the day’s game and keep up with the gossip.
It was well known that whenever he was needed for any emergency he could be found somewhere on the golf course and the Pro Shop would dispatch carts to find him.
Bob was a proud charter member of the Oceanlake Elks lodge, a very social man he enjoyed making new friends and cherishing his long time acquaintances.
Among the special people that were touched by Bob’s life were friends of his son’s who always remained loyally by his side, kept him company and enjoyed his story’s.
The family especially thanks Joe and Jana McFarland for their friendship care and concern and looking out for him. Friends that grew up with the lake house water skiing and sailing from dawn to dusk. Bob and Tiny opened their home to everyone. Bobby Fisher was another very special person in Bobs life and he would light up whenever “Fisher” would stop by. To everyone that was blessed by Bob’s company his spirit will always be with them.
Bob is survived by his youngest son John William McKevitt, four grandchildren Jennifer Draphel, Jill Perks, Christine James, Tiana Bosma and 6 great-grandchildren Jesse James, Kai Perks, Aja Perks and Wyatt Bosma.
Preceding Robert’s death were:
Lillian (Tiny) Yvonne wife (67 yrs old) 1989,
Robert Allen McKevitt Jr. eldest Son (57 yrs old) 2006,
Keith W. McKevitt Grandson (33 yrs old) 2008,
Ruth Schaffer Partner (96 yrs old) 2019.
No service is planned. At Bob’s wishes his ashes will be spread over the Eagles nest where his wife Tiny and Son Robert Jr. will always look over the lake and the family home.
If you wish to send flowers and celebrate Bob’s life he would like the North Lincoln Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.