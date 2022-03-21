Robert D. Beaver, age 81, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on March 10, 2022. Robert was born on July 3, 1940 to his parents Floyd and Fern Beaver in Ronan, Mont.
At the age of 12, Robert and his family moved to Portland, Ore., where he later met and married his high school sweetheart Patty. Robert and Patty were happily married for 48 years until Patty passed away in 2006. In 2009 Robert struck up a friendship with his neighbor Jan Shields, and over time they became close companions for 13 years until Robert’s passing.
Robert is survived by his children; Robert Beaver Jr., (Kelly) and Nancy Beaver. Grandchildren; Mike (Carrie) Perry, Chad Perry and Tanner Perry, as well as six great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Floyd and Fern Beaver, and his daughter Diana Beaver.
A friendly face to all whom he greeted, Robert worked at multiple car dealerships in Portland and the surrounding area until he moved his family to Seagrove (Gleneden Beach, Ore.) in 1991. He then worked for and retired with Power Ford in Lincoln City.
Antiques were a passion of Robert’s, and as a result he owned four antique stores. One was in Streetcar Village, two in Newport and one in Waldport. He enjoyed traveling, gathering antiques and taking the time to embrace and enjoy the beauty in nature. His very favorite place to visit was Chelan, Washington and he went there as often as he could. For a time, Robert enjoyed delivering The News Guard Newspapers part-time, filling the coin operated racks. He also had passion for old western movies, WWE Wrestling and fish and chips.
Robert’s ashes will be scattered in the same area as his wife. No services are scheduled at this time.
