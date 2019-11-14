Robert (Bob) D. Jenson died quietly in his home on October 31, 2019.
He was born to Ted and Martha Jenson in Dunkerton, Iowa on December 4, 1930. Bob proudly served his country as a Marine from October, 1951 to 1959 when he was Honorable Discharged from service.
He then migrated to Lincoln City in 1964, where he spent the rest of his life. He was an active member of the Lincoln City Elks Lodge #1886. The Sisterhood and Brotherhood of the Elks provided 55 years of membership, friendship and service where he also served twice as Exalted Ruler.
Bob was predeceased by his wife of 31 years, Miriam (Mims), his mother and father, and his brother Kenny Jenson and wife Beverly. Survivors are his beloved nephew Duane Jenson of Minnesota and beloved niece Cindy White of Iowa. Also surviving is his companion and friend Jodyne.
There will be a Celebration of Life at the Beach Club in Lincoln City on November 17 from 2-4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.