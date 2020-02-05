Scotty was born July 30, 1928 to Robert and Mary Jane Scotton at their Battleground, Washington farm. He joined sisters Katherine and Jean.
The family relocated to a Cornelius, Oregon dairy farm when Scotty was a child. Scotty worked as "help" until his 1946 graduation from Forest Grove High. Then he enlisted in the Army. Scotty was stationed until 1948 near Albuquerque, New Mexico, where he met and married Nina "Joyce" Lohner.
Through the GI bill he attended the University of Oregon enrolled in Landscape Architecture. Son Stan arrived in 1948 and sister Connie in 1952. Scotty relocated his family to Portland in 1951 and began 28 years employment with the Portland Police Bureau. He worked as patrolman, detective, vice and narcotics officer, juvenile officer and human resources.
Scotty was actively involved with Boy Scouts. Landscaping continued as a side business. In 1970, he graduated from PSU with a sociology degree. In 1971, Joyce bought two Lincoln City beach lots "sight unseen" from a co-worker. She had Scotty climb a tree to find the ocean. He proceeded to build a house and create landscape.
1980-82 Scotty and Joyce were Peace Corps volunteers on a Fijian sugar cane plantation. They spent six months returning to the U.S. via New Zealand, Asia, Europe and Africa. In Lincoln City, Scotty was a founding member of Connie Hansen Garden.
Scotty worked as a Park Board member to set aside Open Space land and guide a Community Center remodel including gym, pool, walking track and climbing wall.
In 1994 Scotty and Joyce were named "Couple of the Year." Scotty later received the Mayor's Award for "Outstanding Commitment and Dedication to our Community."
Scotty died peacefully at Lakeview Senior Living Center January 19, 2020 after a week of hospice care. He is survived by his children, four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Donations to continue Scotty's legacy may be made to Connie Hansen Garden, Lincoln City Youth Scholarship Fund at Lincoln City Parks and Recreation 2150 NE Oar Place Lincoln City Oregon 97367, Oregon Chapter of Nature Conservancy or a charity of your choice.
A Celebration of Scotty's Life is scheduled for Saturday, February 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chinook Seafood Grill Conference Center rooms (lower level) 1501 NW 40th Place, Lincoln City, Oregon. Handicapped/Public entrance on south side of building.
