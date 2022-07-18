Robert (Bob) James Berecz, M.D., 81, was born in Chicago, Ill. Aug. 12, 1940, and passed away June 7, 2022, in McMinnville, Ore. after a battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Bob attended Wisconsin Academy for his high school years and graduated from Andrews University in Michigan in 1962. He completed his medical training at Loma Linda University in California in 1966. Bob served a surgical internship, a four-year surgery residency, and a fellowship in vascular surgery. He was drafted, served in the U.S. Navy, and was deployed to Vietnam. He was separated from active duty in 1969 and received an Honorable Discharge as a Lt. Commander. His career as a surgeon was spent in several hospitals in Oregon and Washington, including Portland, OR; Chehalis, WA; John Day and Enterprise, OR. He retired in from his 50-year career in Hermiston, OR in December 2016 and moved to Medford and Lincoln City, OR.
Bob is survived by his wife Carol (Roesel Peterlin), brother John (Deborah), daughters, Kari (Todd) Schroeder, Diane Berecz, and Michelle Berecz; stepsons Paul (Martha) Peterlin and Marcus (Jayne) Peterlin; grandchildren Chase and Cooper Schroeder, Alona Berecz, and Isaac and Cloey Plumlee; step grandsons Brock and Alek Peterlin; great-grandchildren Jaidyn and Braelyn Berecz-Franks; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents William and Helen Berecz, brothers Bill and Joe, sisters Helen and Judy, and grandson Fisher Schroeder.
A private memorial service will be held at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations to favorite charity are requested: International Children’s Care, 2711 NE 134th Way, Vancouver, WA 98686. To leave online condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.
