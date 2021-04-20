Robert W. Lind of Lincoln City, Oregon, died on April 7, 2021. Bob was born in June of 1937, in Seattle, Washington and was the only child of Victor and Elsie Lind.
Bob graduated from Seattle Pacific University with a degree in electrical engineering.
He married Carol MacMillen in 1963. Their only child, Karen, died as a child. They lived in Portland where Bob worked for Control Data Corporation.
Bob was a kind, generous and outgoing person who loved good conversation. He was an active member of the Old Car Club. He restored his Pierce Arrow to mint condition.
While in Portland, he and Carol were members of Valley Community Presbyterian Church. After retirement Bob and Carol moved to Lincoln City, Oregon. They joined Chapel by the Sea Presbyterian Church where he served as a Deacon and formed deep community.
He is survived by his wife Carol, and a myriad of friends.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p,m. on Sat., April 24, 2021 at Chapel by the Sea Presbyterian Church in Lincoln City. Strict covid protocols will be observed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Chapel by the Sea or Valley Community Presbyterian churches.
