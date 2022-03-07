Roger Lee Middleton, 91, of Quincy, Mass. died on Jan. 29, 2022 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Brighton, Mass. after a brief illness.
Roger is survived by sons Jeffrey Middleton of Cottage Grove, Ore. and Brian Middleton (Alicia Zipp) of Boston, Mass.; grandson Christopher Middleton (Natalyn Middleton-Yu) of Somerville, Mass. and by many friends and family members across the world.
Roger graduated from Salem High School and enrolled in the University of Oregon but interrupted his studies in 1950 to enlist in the Air Force, where he played trumpet in the service’s dance band, the Airmen of Note.
In 1955, he married Marjorie Anne Etling of Wassaic, N.Y., and in 1956 moved to the New York area to pursue a career as a professional musician, which included stints in the Stan Kenton Orchestra and in Broadway musicals such as Bye Bye Birdie. Later he spent more than 20 years as a music teacher in the Hackettstown, NJ, school system before retiring to Lincoln City, OR in 1992.
Per Roger’s request, there will be no funeral services. A gathering to celebrate his life will be held at a later date.
