Roger Loy Black

Roger Black, age 86, a recent resident of Lincoln City, passed away in the early morning of Feb. 8, 2023 at Hillside Place Assisted Living where he took up residence due to issues with Parkinson’s. He had previously lived more than 40 years in the lower Pacific Heights area of San Francisco on Sacramento Street in a beloved garden apartment.
He was born in York, Pennsylvania on Aug. 8, 1936 to Daniel M. and Annabel L. Black. Roger graduated from North York High School (now Central High School) in 1954. He then went on to college at York Junior College and then George Washington University in Washington, DC studying pharmacy.
He then served in the U.S. Army in Korea until his discharge in San Francisco where he was employed by St. Mary’s Hospital as assistant director of medical records for more than 30 years and finished his working career employed by the American Cancer Society. Roger was a longtime supporter of the arts and, while in San Francisco, had season tickets for the San Francisco Opera. He was an accomplished pianist, as well. He loved nature and was a member of the Nature Conservancy and the Environmental Defense Fund.
He is survived by brothers, D. Allen Black, longtime owner/operator of the Historic Crab Pot in the Cutler City area of Lincoln City, Oregon, and Gary M. Black of Berwyn Heights, Maryland; and sister Rosanne L. Hotaling of York, Pennsylvania.
There are no plans for a formal funeral at his request.
