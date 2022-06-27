Ron Cashner, 77, of Lincoln City, died on June 16, 2022, after a short illness.
Ron was born Nov. 26, 1944, in Portland, Ore. to Larry and Gladys Cashner.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Judy, his daughter Heidi, son Brent, stepchildren Denise, Steve, and Michelle. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; his sister, Sandy; his cousin Fred and wife Judy; many close friends including Karen and Jerry, Lynn and Vallie and Carol. His good friend and fishing buddy, Jim, preceded him in death by just a few months.
A celebration of Ron’s life will be held at his church, the Lincoln City Church of the Nazarene, at a later date.
Ron was a really good guy. We will miss him so much.
