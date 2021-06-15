On the evening of Feb. 6, 2021, Ronald D. Krieger was called home after a short battle with cancer in Tacoma, WA. He was born on July 5, 1960 and raised in Lincoln City, OR and graduated from Taft High School in 1978. His love for the Oregon Ducks and all sports never wavered, either playing himself or as a spectator. His passion for sports spilled into his work life having worked as a green superintendent for multiple golf courses throughout his career. Ron spent the last 27 years living on Vashon Island, WA and building countless friendships.
He was an active member at the Vashon Island Fraternal Order of the Eagles #3144, even serving on the Board of Trustees. Ron’s love for his family was eternal and unconditional. He is survived by his two children, Ronald Krieger and Katarina Krieger, granddaughter Avery Ives, partner Nancy Brocard, sister Caprice Krieger, and mother Matilda Olsen. As well as many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by father Ronald Krieger Sr., sister Therese Morin, and brother Jeffery Krieger.
A celebration of life will be held on July 24, 2021 at 1 pm at Saint Peter Fisherman Lutheran Church in Lincoln City, OR. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made online at https://secure.seattlecca.org or sent to Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, PO Box 24385, Seattle, WA 98124-0385. Checks may be made payable to SCCA with indication that they are in memory of Ronald Krieger.
