May 31, 1936 – April 17, 2020
Ron was born, May 31, 1936 to Leland and Bernice Cook in Twin Falls, Idaho where his dad worked as a lineman for the phone company for a short time. Most of Ron’s younger years were spend in Ionia, Kansas with and near his grandparents who he dearly loved. After a few years they all moved to Southern California.
Ron was the oldest of four boys: Ron, Gerald, Marvin and Steven Cook. Then in the early 1950’s Ron’s folks all moved to Dallas, Oregon but Ron had graduated from his high school in Garden Grove California, so he stay behind and worked at Douglas Aircraft in Long Beach as a welder on big jet planes. Ron had met his future wife, Diana Keon, in a church youth group that his parents taught; both Ron and Diana gave their hearts and lives to “The Lord Jesus” in their high school years and in 1956 they were married. In the next few years, they had three daughters: Carol Maye, Susan Carmel and Cindy Lee. In about 1959, they moved up to Salem Oregon, at that time Ron taught himself “auto body” repair, which soon took him up to running large dealership body shops in Independence, Oregon and for many years in Lincoln City, Oregon. He taught many other young men his profession. He was “The Best!”
Soon after moving to Lincoln City, Ron joined the “T.N.D.” (Taft, Nelscott, Delake Fire Department), where he served as a volunteer fireman, captain E.M.T. and the last two years of service as their “Fire Chief”. Then after taking family trips to Kansas for several years, Ron and his wife left Oregon and moved back there to a small town, Jewell, Kansas in north central Kansas. They fell in love with the very special, kind, loving, wonderful folks there.
They made their home there in Jewell for about eleven years and Ron bought a big shop and continued working on older pick-ups and cars. It was “his love”. After several strokes, and other health issues and a lot of encouragement from our three daughters we made the move back here to Oregon in 2016. He was always available to help his daughters, grandchildren and any family members to, fix cars, re-build houses or help with any projects he could.
Ron developed dementia in the last few years. He would tell us stories that would sometimes make us sad, but then other times make us all really laugh. That talented and sharp mind of his, was always still thinking, talking and whistling to songs he liked. We loved him “So Much” and still do, because when we give our lives and hearts to “The Lord Jesus” He promises us “eternal, everlasting life,” with Him and all our loved ones in Heaven – “Our Blessed Hope”.
Ron is survived by his wife of 64 years Diana and their three daughters Carol Cook, Susan Smith and Cindy Rinella and her husband David, grandchildren Julie Carter, Sheila Smith, Jesse Seeto, and wife Christina, Jennifer Witt and husband Bryan, Michael Rinella and wife Alyssa, Rachel Woabright and husband Nathan, great grandchildren; Zoe Maricle, Sophia McCoy-Smith, Lucas Rinella, Milah Rinella, Tyler Wells, Makenzie Wells, Brayden Wells and Ellie Witt.
Due to the Corona Virus situation a “Celebration of Ron’s Life” will be held at a later date. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
