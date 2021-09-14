Roxanne K. (Kramer) Dinsmore

Cremation was chosen after the battle with Cancer. Roxanne was born in Denver, Colorado to Charlotte Nadine Kramer and Loui Parrett who were never united in marriage. She was fortunate enough to spend some time with her father in her young adult years.
Roxanne had a complicated childhood, spending time in Denver, Boulder, Holyoke and Amherst, Colorado. She was so grateful to spend time with her Aunt Edythe and Uncle Otto Detmer and their son Jack in Blackfoot, Idaho. They would fish, rock hunt and ride the donkey, which was a highlight of her visits. Her uncle Otto and his son Jack actually taught her how to fish on the Snake River which she really enjoyed.
Roxanne had a high school education and two years of college during her high school years. She was chosen to sing and travel with the group “Up with People” at many locations in the United States. She loved to sing and dance; however, she was sort of shy when it came to the singing part and most people did not know her capabilities.
Dorothy and Vernell Meinte of Amherst, Colorado adopted Roxanne into their family of three children, Myron, Michele and Malinda, which was a very loving and caring Christian family.
Roxanne managed large apartment and condo properties in the Denver area before taking classes and obtaining her real estate license, selling real estate as a buyer assistant and sometimes as the seller’s agent in all of Colorado.
Roxanne actually sold a property to Harvey (her husband) that he had purchased and remodeled completely. They just had that immediate connection and were united in marriage on September 8, 1994 in Golden, Colorado.
After relocating to the Oregon Coast, Roxanne was a real estate agent for John L. Scott in Lincoln City. After some time, she achieved her Oregon broker’s license and managed Pete Anderson Real Estate in Cutler City before retiring.
After retiring, Roxanne was a home body where she enjoyed her dogs and the quiet time, however, she would get out and about when the desire struck her.
Roxanne is survived by her husband, Harvey Dinsmore of Depoe Bay, brother-in-law Merl Dinsmore and wife Janice of Anton, Colorado; brother-in-law Lyle Dinsmore and wife Linda of Otis, Colorado; sister-in-law Eva Manzanares of Denver, Colorado; brother Myron Meinte and wife Margie of Houston, Texas; sister Michele and husband Bruce Yowell of Englewood, Colorado; and sister Malinda and her husband Jim Paloucek of North Platte, Nebraska; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Rozanne will be missed but now God has a special angel to watch over all of the people.
