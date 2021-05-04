Russell Wilson of Lincoln City, aged 47, passed away Sunday, April 11th. He collapsed while out for a run, they were unable to revive him.
Russ is survived by two families. The family he was born to and the family he built. He was loved by those he knew and those he’d just met.
The family he was born to raised him to be the beautiful person he grew into. His mother, Cindy, stepfather Dee, uncle, and aunts. His sister, cousins, and nieces who he loved without end. His father.
His built family included Diana, Emily, Bob and Meg Portwood, Skeeter and Chewie. We wanted to list his friends here, but there are just too many of you. Russ loved life.
He loved making people laugh. He loved the arts--specifically music. He loved camping, reading, hiking, traveling, arguing politics and religion, the water--a towel was kept in the trunk in case he was passing a lake and needed to jump in.
He was fiercely loyal to and protective of those he loved.
Russ was a true animal lover; he couldn’t pass a cat or dog without saying hello. He taught countless students, giving and building them music gear when needed.
There are no services planned at this time due to current restrictions, people are invited to leave notes in the guitar case outside Robert’s Bookshop, 3412 SE HWY 101, Lincoln City.
