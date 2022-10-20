Russell Earl Cleveland, 98 years old, was born in Ferndale, Michigan on June 22, 1924 to Myrtle (Griffin) and George Cleveland. Russ passed at home in Gleneden Beach, Oregon on Oct. 2, 2022.
Russ was a loving and hard-working husband and father who proudly served in WW2 as a Staff Sargent in the Second Marine Division, 12th Marine Airwing on Guadalcanal.
Russ is predeceased by his beloved wife, Judy (Austin); and his four siblings, Lorraine (Ray), George (Donna), Rob (Millie), and Ellen (Garth).
Russell is survived by his four children, Russell Jr. (Debbie), Ronald (Sheri), Randy (Jennifer), and Susan (Michael); grandchildren, Shannon Lynnaea, Jason, Merrilee, Nathan, Evan, Amber, and Larissa; great-grandchildren, Rory, Rachel, Austin, Lauren, Eloise, Kaiden, Quinn, Declan, Charlie, and Estelle; and great-great grandchildren, Elijah and Xavier.
Russ was the past owner of Skyline Diamond Setters, located in Metro Detroit. A private celebration of Judy’s and Russ’s long-loved lives will be held.
