Sandra “Sandy” Elaine (Lyons) Lewis died on the morning of Sunday January 3rd, 2021 at Brookstone Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Salem, Oregon after suffering from dementia. She was born on Nov 8th,1942 in Richmond, IN, the daughter of Edward Lyons and Naomi (Petry) Lyons.
Sandy spent her early school years in Michigan City, IN, graduating from high school at 16. She graduated from Cornell University of Nursing in 1964. To put herself through school and complete her RN degree she sewed for individuals, baked cakes, did upholstery, and played the organ at an NYC church.
Sandy attended the University of Oregon and received her Masters Degree in Nursing in 1967. She spent her entire life in the field of nursing (both active and teaching), in addition to a small business she ran with her husband.
During this time she met her future husband, Al Lewis. Al and Sandy moved to Lincoln City, OR in the early 70s and were part of the local business community there for the next 40 years. Over that time they ran the Taft Texaco station and Lincoln Auto Supply and machine shop and eventually relocated to their final Oceanlake location.
They had 4 children: Frank, Christine, Matthew, and Benjamin.
Sandy was a renaissance woman who was an amazing seamstress, cook, piano player, organ player, accordion player, and cake decorator...just to scratch the surface. She could routinely whip up a meal to feed an army in just under an hour.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sons Matthew and Benjamin and husband Alan.
Sandy is survived by her sister Linda, her step-mother Ruth, her children Frank and Christine, and 5 grandchildren.
A service of remembrance was held on May 15, 2021 at Calvary Chapel in Lincoln City, OR. A recording of the service is available upon request. Please contact Calvary Chapel to be put in touch with Sandy’s family.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that a donation be made in Sandy’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org).
