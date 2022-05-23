Scott Garred, age 66, passed away on May 13, 2022. He was a resident of Lincoln City, a proud Marine and the owner of Come and Get Me Cab Company.
Scott is survived by his partner Julie McGovern; his daughter Alisha Garred of Bend, Ore., and his grandson Shawn. He will be missed.
No services are planned at this time.
