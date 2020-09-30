September 12, 2020 Steve Peck, 77, died from COVID-19 at his residence in Woodburn, Oregon.
Stephen was born July 2, 1943, the son of Fran & Donna Peck, owners of the Riptides Motel in the Taft District. Steve was a 1962 graduate of Taft High School.
Steve enjoyed the beach, salmon fishing, and watching his dad set off 4th of July fireworks from the Taft dock.
In 1955, he caught a 41.5 Chinook in the Siletz Bay Salmon Derby. Steve worked at Kenny’s IGA, the Elks club, the City of Lincoln City and Goodwill Industries. Baptized by the Cornerstone Pentecostal Church in 1988, he spent many years witnessing for Jesus, mostly in Couch Park.
Steve was an artist, poet and musician. He enjoyed attending singles dances, rock & roll, cats, bikers, hot rods and blondes. He idolized Elvis and spent hours with his guitar performing for others, including joyous hours entertaining from street corners along Burnside in Portland.
Despite many hardships, Steve always lit up with a smile to see friends and family. He was a kind, gentle man and will be missed by many.
Steve is survived by a huge extended family including his cousin, Mina Bacigalupi and the loving family of friends at French Prairie.
Remembrances and tributes may be left at Crown Memorial https://crowncremationburial.com/tribute/details/14657/Stephen-Peck/obituary.html.
Memorial donations may be made to Street Roots, streetroots.org supporting income opportunities for people experiencing homelessness and poverty.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
