February 16, 1962 - April 22, 2021
Steve was released from pain, suffering, and chronic illness on April 22, 2021 at 2:20 p.m.
He lived in Lincoln City for 17 years. While here he spent his time working with the Morris Family. He was a highly skilled at commercial driving and was taught to use all types of equipment. Steve built many roads,
hauled so much material, and deliveries by the thousands. He helped save ocean front homes from slipping into the ocean. He took sand to the beach in Waldport... he took sand to the valley, and was often called The Sandman by other truckers on the road.
Steve was born in Ceres, California on a beautiful day of February 16, 1962. He is survived by his spouse, Sheree. Also parents-in-laws, Mike and Conde, sister-in-law, Anni, brother-in-law, David, brothers, Rod, David, and one sister, Karen. Nieces and nephews Monica, Luis, Adam, Morgan, Michael, great nephews and niece, Alex, Nicky, and Lucy, Baby Huds (new baby girl to be- Miss), nieces, Natalie, Chrissy, Jenny, and Faith. Steve had two sons, Allen and Aaron, one daughter-in-law, Amanda, and four grandsons from Allen and Amanda, Jesse, Ravin, Drake, and Damien. Best friends: Drew, and Linda. God Daughter: Ariel.
Steve worked and played hard. He achieved most of his dreams. The only things he did not get to have were his own house or airplane. Steve became ill and spent many years with pain and other issues, but he kept on truckin.
The arrangements are not yet ready for announcement.
