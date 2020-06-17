September 2, 1947 - May 20, 2020
Steven Louis Hoover was born September 2, 1947 to Denziel Robert Hoover and Isabelle Marie in Salem, Oregon. The family lived in several parts of Oregon, settling in the Schooner Creek and Siletz River areas. Steve graduated from Taft High School in 1965.
Steven then enlisted in the Navy on September of 1965 and served a total of 22 years, retiring in 1994. He had served on several vessels including the USS Enterprise, was stationed on many bases, he had sailed around the world twice. His area of expertise was radar and ship navigation,
Retiring in Lincoln City, Oregon had been Steve's dream and he settled into civilian life, He pursued his lifelong love of woodworking and began a career of home renovation and repair. After several years working in the construction trade he joined the US Post Office and was a mail carrier for several more years. He finally retired from all professions in 2014 and enjoyed his woodshop and many wonderful travels in the US and abroad.
He is survived by his son Darin Hoover of Las, Vegas, Nevada; daughter Dana Hoover of Chicopee, Mass.; sister Darlene Shotwell of Denver, Colorado; granddaughter Leah; and wife Emily Rogers of Neotsu, Oregon. He will be greatly missed by those who knew his jovial spirit and enduring love of the beautiful Oregon Coast. Steve died peacefully in Lincoln City after a short battle with cancer. Contributions in his honor are requested to Habitat for Humanity, an organization he supported and admired.
