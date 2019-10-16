Susan Louise Fruen Stone died October 10, 2019, in Portland, Oregon.
Susan was born August 25, 1940, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the daughter of Richard and Margaret Fruen. She attended school in Minneapolis before moving to Alta, Utah, where she learned to ski.
She later moved to San Francisco, California, where she worked for Wells Fargo Bank. She married Mike Stone in 1971.
The couple lived in Minneapolis; Fairbanks, Alaska; Denver, Colorado, and settled in Yachats, Oregon, in 1978, where they were partners with Iris and Tom Callahan in the Yachats Pie and Kite Shop in Yachats. Sue would later work for LaSerre Restaurant in Yachats and was also a partner in a Yachats yarn shop.
Sue and her husband moved to Monmouth, Ore., and she worked at Benj. Franklin Savings and Loan in Salem.
The couple lived in Lincoln City, Ore., for nine years, later moving to Sierra Vista, Arizona, for two years before moving to Portland in 2002.
Sue was an active tennis player and played at Salishan Tennis Center, as well as senior mixers at Portland Tennis Center for several years. She was an avid knitter and tennis racquet stringer.
Sue is survived by her husband Mike, of Portland, and three brothers; Rick Fruen, Jim Fruen and Tom Fruen, all of Minneapolis.
No services are planned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.