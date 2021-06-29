On Tuesday, June 15th 2021, Susanne (Sue) Ryan, loving wife and mother of one, grandmother of three and great-grandmother of three, passed away at age 78.
Sue was born on July 25th 1942 in Salem, Oregon to Waldo and Grace Ohmart. She spent her youth moving from military base to military base, as her father Waldo was in the US Navy. On July 27th 1960 she gave birth to her one son, Richard D. Ryan. In 1965 Sue married Stephen “Wes” Ryan, who later adopted Richard. The family lived in many cities including, Salem Oregon, to Seattle Washington, and finally settled in Lincoln City, Oregon in late 1985. She is survived by her husband Wes Ryan, her son Richard D. Ryan, her brother David Ohmart and her three grandchildren, Danielle Ryan-Fanter, Crystal Greenawald, and Ricky Ryan, whom she and her husband Wes, raised. She also has three loving great-grandchildren, Olivia, Evan and Landry, who she enjoyed spending time with.
Sue was the Lincoln City municipal court clerk from 1986 until she retired in 2011. She was a member and officer of the Oregon Association for Court Administrators. She was a member of the Lincoln County School board. She was a member and Officer of the local Emblem Club #262, and also served as a State Officer. She was a member and Officer of the local Oceanlake Elks lodge #1886. She was an active member at St. James Santiago Episcopal Church.
Time and date of services to be determined.
