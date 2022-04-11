Sylvia Joy McGee, age 79, passed peacefully to heaven while at home in Lincoln City, Ore. on March 6, 2022.
Born on Oct. 7, 1942, in South Dakota, Sylvia was a beloved mother, sister and friend to all who knew her. She was someone who selflessly helped others and opened her heart and home to all who needed her. Sylvia’s career in social work made an impact in many people’s lives, earning her the honor of the “Mother of the Year” award by past Oregon Governor Vic Atiyeh for her work and dedication to at-risk youth.
Sylvia is survived by her loving partner Charles Rukas; sister Patrice Jepsen; daughters Tammy Osborne and Nancy Nilson; adoring grandchildren Chris McGee, Kory Osborne, Britney Sellers, Ryan Sellers, Shandale McGee, Ryan Philips, Dylan Phillips and Jeremy McGee; as well as nine great-grandchildren. She is preceded in her journey to heaven by her parents, brothers, and children Greg McGee and Debbie Cates.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at First Baptist Church 302 NW 17th Street, Lincoln City, Oregon 97367.
