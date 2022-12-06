Tad Spencer Mason was born on June 18, 1952 and passed away on Nov. 30, 2022.
A viewing will be held from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. on Dec. 9, 2022 at Bateman Funeral Home, 915 NE Yaquina Heights Dr. in Newport, Oregon 97365. A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. – noon on Dec. 10, 2022 at the Siletz Tribal Center, 402 Government Hill Rd., Siletz, Oregon 97380. A funeral will follow at noon with a potluck after.
