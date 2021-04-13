Tamara Kay Hallenbeck died April 2, 2021, at home in Lincoln City, Oregon.
Surrounded by her loving family after a yearlong battle with stage 4 lung cancer.
Her beloved husband Vern passed away in 2003, he was the love of her life and Tammy missed him every single day. She worked at Pacific Glass for a few years then started her own business Tammy Interiors. Later she worked for Lumbermans which became Pro Build where she finally retired in 2016.
She has lived in Lincoln City for 58 years. Tammy was a beloved and amazing mother, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.
She is survived by her three children and eight grandchildren. Kristy Hertz daughter and grandchildren Kayla, Kristina, Nathan, and Michael. Kelly Halenbeck son and wife Angela, grandchildren Nick, Matt, Chris and Abby. Keri Hallenbeck daughter and boyfriend Reese and grandson Layton. Her sister Tina and brother-in-law Richard, sister-in-law Marilyn, Uncle Louie, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A service will be hosted by Faith Baptist Church April 17, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Tammy’s favorite color is blue, so please wear blue.
