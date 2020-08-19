Ted Richards was born July 18, 1934 in Klamath Falls, Oregon to Theodore Richards and Clava (Brown) Richards.
He graduated from Newport High School. He was married to Sandy on November 29th, 1951 in Newport, Oregon. His family grew to include children Dick, Deborah, and Kathy, grandchildren Nikki, Katie, Billie Ann, Melissa, Christy, and a nephew Dennis. He had three great grandchildren, Alexandra, Rinehart, and Emy.
After graduating from high school, he began work as an Oregonian route carrier until being hired on at Thriftway in Newport. In 1956, he left the grocery business and went to work for a construction company in Toledo, before working at Central Lincoln P.U.D. in Newport.
In 1958, Ted’s Safeway career began at the old store #278 in Newport, until being promoted to store manager for Lincoln City’s #267 in 1966.
In 1967, he was transferred to store #263 in Florence for two years. He found a perfect fit in Lincoln City’s Safeway in 1969 where he was able to spend the rest of his career for 25 years.
On July 31st, 1994, Ted retired from Safeway. He was known as “Mr. Safeway” while he worked in Lincoln City. He was known as a dedicated employee who went out of his way to give extra attention to employees and customers.
Ted served on the board of directors for the Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce, was City Council President and Mayor for Lincoln City, and a part of the Optimist club. Ted was a member of the Elks, and loved working, fishing, and being with family. He also enjoyed yard work, traveling and spending time with his wife Sandy, three children and grandchildren.
On July 31st, 2020 Ted passed away in Newport, Oregon.
He is predeceased by his son Dick. He is survived by Sandy, his wife, his children Deborah and Kathy, grandchildren Nikki, Katie, Billie Ann, Melissa, Christy, and his nephew Dennis. Ted is also survived by his three great grandchildren Alexandra, Rinehart, and Emy.
