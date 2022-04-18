Teresa (Terry) “Grammy” Brown, age 63, passed away on April 4, 2022.
She was born in Long Beach, Calif. Dec. 24, 1958, to Douglas Wyman and Virginia Jones Chiarelli, and is survived by her sons Jason and Joey, four sisters Lorrie, Nancy, Lisa and Carrie; her brother Buck and her adored grandchildren Kayla and Caden.
Terry was a sweet and loving mother, sister, Grammy and friend to all who knew her. She helped anyone she could and regularly opened her heart and her home to many. She also enjoyed children and taught them many things like how to read, how to develop proper manners and how to treat others with respect. Terry was a skilled, creative artist who always had “projects” going on involving a multitude of mediums, often inspiring others to be creative as well. She raised her kids, and plenty of others too. Terry’s home was the neighborhood “hang-out”.
Holidays were a joy for her, and they always happened for her family, even when times were tough. The smile that she wore made everyone- family, friend or even strangers feel welcomed and wanted. Terry had a way of pulling all walks of life together, and that will be sorely missed.
By profession, Terry worked as the variety manager at Safeway in Lincoln City for many years. However, she will be more remembered for the time, dedication and love that she shared with her family and her friends. Please hug someone you love today, to honor her memory.
“Those we love don’t go away. They walk beside us every day.”
