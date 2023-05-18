Theda Mary Ann Bess passed away on April 2, 2023. She was born on May 23, 1937 in Mayfield, Utah to Verl and Byrel Fowles.
On Oct. 9, 1954, she and Bill R. Bess got married and had 59 wonderful years together. Mom was always busy and enjoyed walking, vegetable gardening and taking care of her yard, flowers and Koi fish. She especially liked sewing baby blankets and donated many hundreds to the Lincoln City hospital. She was a reliable, long-time volunteer at the Panther Creek Community Center in Otis, Oregon.
Theda was a great wife, mother, sister, and a great friend to all.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Debbie Jones; and her husband Bill.
She is survived by her four brothers, Tony, Robert, Paul and Jay Lee; children, Dan, Kelly, Bill and Shellee; six grandkids; 22 great grandkids; and three great-great-grandkids.
The family is planning a celebration of life this summer, no date has been set. She will be missed by all who knew her and for all those who loved her, her memory will provide strength.
Any donations in her name would be appreciated by Lincoln County Hospice or the Panther Creek Community Center.
