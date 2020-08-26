February 21, 2020, Thomas Norman MacDougall, loving husband and father, passed away at age 80 due to complications from a rare type of cancer.
Tom was born December 6, 1939 in Portland. He grew up in Depoe Bay, and worked at his family business Sunset Service and Marine Supply store later to become Sunset True Value.
A Taft High Graduate (‘57), Tom lived in Depoe Bay for roughly 50 years. During that time, he served as a volunteer firefighter and EMT and met his now wife Carol.
ln 1986, he became a commercial pilot and started Sunset Scenic Flights, Charter Service and Flight School.
ln 1998, he and his family relocated to Bend where he managed Round Butte Seed: retiring to Crooked River Ranch and Borrego Springs, Ca. Tom had a passion for Fishing, Pickleball, Golf and Flying. He was known for his quick wit and humor, attention to detail and love of animals, especially cats.
Tom is survived by his wife Carol, Crooked River Ranch; his four daughters, Polly Webber Portland, Kimberly (Grant) Martin Bend, Kelly Mclaughlin Las Vegas, and Krista (Martin) Lottlin Chicago; as well as five grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Lions Memorial Park, SW Chinook Dr, Crooked River Ranch at 1 p.m. Facemask and social distancing required.
