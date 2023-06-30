Thomas Wayn Thornhill, 76, of Lincoln City, passed away at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House on Monday, June 19, 2023.
To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Thornhill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Trending This Week
Articles
- Photos / Summer Kite Festival 2023
- After the Walkout: Senate passes abortion and firearms bills as work resumes
- Most Viewed - Photos / Fire: RV up in smoke
- Police Blotter: Climbing rocks in a forbidden area
- Photos / Independence Day 2023: Lincoln City
- Career Tech Class of 2023 graduates six
- Alert: Agency warns of scams targeting seniors
- Home Improvement Scams: State agency issues advisory
- Milestone: Governor makes historic appointment for Director of the Oregon Department of Education
- Session Ends: Tumultuous Oregon legislative session ends with historic investments, historic rancor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.